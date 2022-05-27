HealthWatch-Easy workout idea

You don’t have to have a lot of time or a lot of equipment to get in a workout this summer. YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some good ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hi. I’m Nicole Craig with another easy at-home summer workout. This can be done indoors or outdoors. All you need is your own body and a deck of cards. There are four suits in the cards, so you’re going to just assign an exercise to each suit. Today, I’ve assigned clubs means squats. So, I drew a club, and I’m going to do five squats. Doesn’t matter how you do them, five squats. Next card I draw is a diamond. Arm circles. Standing tall, I’m going to take my arms forward and then back. Next card I draw, hearts. Burpees. Going to set those down. Drop down, jump back, in, squat position. Down, back, in squat. One more card to draw, spades. Crunches. Come on down, however you want to do crunches, abs are tight, head is supported. Crunch up and down, lifting the shoulder blades up off the floor. you could actually pick whatever exercises you want to assign east suit. But, there are 13 cards in each of the suits./ So I picked the number five, which means I’m going to be doing 75 repetitions of each of those four exercises. Takes about a half hour. Easy summer workout. I’m Nicole Craig for HealthWatch.”