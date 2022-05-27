Advertisement

HealthWatch-Easy workout idea

By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You don’t have to have a lot of time or a lot of equipment to get in a workout this summer. YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some good ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hi. I’m Nicole Craig with another easy at-home summer workout. This can be done indoors or outdoors. All you need is your own body and a deck of cards. There are four suits in the cards, so you’re going to just assign an exercise to each suit. Today, I’ve assigned clubs means squats. So, I drew a club, and I’m going to do five squats. Doesn’t matter how you do them, five squats. Next card I draw is a diamond. Arm circles. Standing tall, I’m going to take my arms forward and then back. Next card I draw, hearts. Burpees. Going to set those down. Drop down, jump back, in, squat position. Down, back, in squat. One more card to draw, spades. Crunches. Come on down, however you want to do crunches, abs are tight, head is supported. Crunch up and down, lifting the shoulder blades up off the floor. you could actually pick whatever exercises you want to assign east suit. But, there are 13 cards in each of the suits./ So I picked the number five, which means I’m going to be doing 75 repetitions of each of those four exercises. Takes about a half hour. Easy summer workout. I’m Nicole Craig for HealthWatch.”

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into...
FBI: 11 arrested after probe uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Kristi Noem
With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem brings Corey Lewandowski back on
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
What drivers should know before turning renting or buying off road vehicles
What drivers should know before turning renting or buying off road vehicles
Health Watch
Health Watch