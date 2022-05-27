Advertisement

Former Ellsworth Police Officer Sentenced on Sexual assault charges

Ricardo Olandez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in...
Ricardo Olandez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in federal court in Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sentencing of ex Box Elder cop Ricardo Olandez happened on Friday. Back In November of 2021, Olandez pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in federal court in Rapid City.

Court documents show the underage victim -- who was only referred to as H-J-S-A, for her own safety -- was revealed to be Olandez’s daughter. She had moved in with Olandez and his wife back in 2017 on Ellsworth Air Force base. In April of 2021, H-J-S-A, told her stepmother that her father had been sexually assaulting her repeatedly... that is when the stepmother approached Olandez on the allegations.

Olandez admitted to the sexual assaults, but fled to Montana and then Georgia, where he was arrested by U.S Marshalls and extradited back to South Dakota for arraignment.

Under a plea deal, Federal Court Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Olandez to serve 116 months in prison and 10 years of supervised probation upon leaving prison. Olandez is also required to undergo sex offender treatment after completing his prison sentence.

