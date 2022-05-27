Advertisement

Chance of Storms Today and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated storms are expected to impact our area over the next couple of hours. Stay updated since some areas may not see any rainfall while other areas could see heavy rain at times. More widespread storms are expected tomorrow. Western South Dakota will see the heaviest rainfall in the afternoon, while Northeast Wyoming will see the heaviest in the evening. Storms may be severe both this evening and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will remain mild for South Dakota with highs still in the 80s, but cooler temps are expected in Wyoming with highs in the lower 70s out there. More chances of rainfall Sunday-Tuesday with temperatures cooling down as well.

