What drivers should know before turning renting or buying off road vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Weaving through Canyons, across plains, and past amazing rock formations, the Black Hills offers off-road enthusiasts a fun and interactive experience here in South Dakota. Off-road vehicles like ATVs and UTVs are offered for rent, but travelers should always check the requirements before renting or purchasing one.

Marshall Mechaley, cooperator, and owner of Black Hills Outdoor Fun says drivers should know the difference between the two types of vehicles.

He states “ATV is an all-terrain vehicle, UTV is a utility terrain vehicle, there are different types of UTV’S, some are used for farming and others for the trail heads. On any of the roads you do have to have a license, as well as all of our units, do have licenses on the back, license plates, and again, to be able to get off the road onto the trails is a different permit you have to have, and all the visitor centers have them and you can get them online as well.”

Off-road vehicles are powerful machines that can be harmful if mishandled, Mechaley says you should know your signals when coming upon other off-road drivers.

Mechaley states “While we are driving, we let people know when we are turning, this is left-hand turn, this would be a right-hand turn, this is stop, this is slow down.

Under Federal law, helmets are required for drivers under the age of 18 and they must wear protective gear. Drivers should stay on designated trails, know the equipment, and plan accordingly so that everyone remains safe

