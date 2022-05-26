Advertisement

Warming Temperatures as we Close the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west today and Friday. This will result in warmer temperatures, with highs in the 70s to near 80 today, with 80s to near 90 on Friday.

Unsettled weather develops over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend as a deep trough approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, with the wettest period being Sunday through Tuesday. A couple of strong storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will fall to below normal levels next week with highs in the 50s and 60s expected at that time.

