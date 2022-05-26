Advertisement

Very Warm Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight. Tomorrow we are going to start out dry but then isolated storms will move into the area in the late afternoon. The greatest chance of storms will be for Northeast Wyoming and Northern Counties. Saturday we could also see some storms. Temperatures tomorrow will be incredibly mild with highs near 90° in Rapid City. Even the Black Hills may see highs in the 80s. As we head into the weekend, we will remain mild on Saturday, but then temperatures will cool down next week with highs in the 60s for much of the week along with several chances of rainfall.

