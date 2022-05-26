Mixology at Home: A smooth drink honors a ‘Rough Rider’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some states are obviously noted for having a signature cocktail, from Kentucky’s mint julep to New York’s Manhattan and Louisiana’s Sazerac to name a few.

Other states, like South Dakota, can be a little tricky to hang a drink on. Still, the Taste of Home staff did a decent job picking what they consider the best signature cocktail for each state, including South Dakota.

For us, the drink must be tied to one of the four presidents on the rock or in this case, rocks! Teddy Roosevelt, a fellow New Yorker by the way, reportedly enjoyed a version of this cocktail, so it was named for him.

Taste at Home says everyone should “Raise a drink to that iconic national landmark, Mount Rushmore. The Roosevelt is strong and bold.”

Ingredients:

1 3/4 oz dark rum

1/2 oz dry Vermouth

1/4 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 oz sugar

Directions:

Add ingredients to shaker with ice.

Shake until well-chilled.

Strain into chilled cocktail glass (coupe, martini, or rocks glass).

It is served straight up but if you want the “rock,” go ahead and add a large ice cube. It is your drink so drink it anyway you like it!

Another version has grenadine instead of vermouth. I have also seen websites claim that South Dakota’s state cocktail is beer ... but I think that might be a joke.

In keeping with the 605 theme, this week’s tip is about tipping your South Dakota bar staff.

For me, the number one tip rule is to tip on the final bill not the pre-tax subtotal. When you are at happy hour, tip on what your drinks would normally costs. Two for one drinks? Tip for two!

So how much do you tip on a beer? A cocktail? Some suggest a dollar for a beer, two bucks for a cocktail. But if they are expensive, you really should do 20 percent of the final bill. And if you ask for something special, add a little more.

Remember that tips are usually pooled for the entire staff so if you have a less-than-desirable experience with one staff member, that is no reason to stiff the entire crew.

Do not wave money around to get the bartender’s attention. That is akin to snapping your fingers for service.

Do not advertise that you are a good tipper. Walk the walk, don’t talk the talk.

And please, don’t try to impress the bartender with your mixology knowledge or argue over how to make a cocktail.

