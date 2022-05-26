Advertisement

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.(Arizona Humane Society/Better Piggies Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.

A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.

The humane society said although it’s not always recommended for pigs and dogs to live together, the pair loved to visit each other during their stay at the shelter. Better Piggies Rescue adopted the two together.

In a Facebook post, Better Piggies Rescue said Pumba has made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.

“He’s a natural greeter, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September,” the sanctuary wrote. “Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog.”

The sanctuary said their biggest expense is medical bills. If you would like to donate, you can send money via Venmo or PayPal to @betterpiggiesrescue.

