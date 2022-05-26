Advertisement

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of 1972 flood

The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City are slated to commemorate the 50th of the 1972 Black Hills Flood(Rapid City gov)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Black Hills Flood with a variety of community engagement programs scheduled for June 5-10.

“Never before has so much educational programming been developed around this important historical event that has shaped Rapid City,” said Journey Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick. He says that the goal is to educate all ages with musical performances, discussions, and engaging activities and exhibits.

Public will be able to attend musical performances and informative speaking engagements along with the special Exhibit at Journey Museum and Learning Center.

A full schedule of events commemorating the flood can be found on websites of the Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City.

