Wall senior wins Rising Star Scholarship Contest

Wall High School senior Sierra Hilgenkamp is the winner of the 16th annual Rising Star of the West scholarship contest sponsored by KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. The four finalists in this year’s contest each delivered four on-air commentaries which were rated by both on-line viewers and a Black Hills FOX panel. Hilgenkamp was picked as this year’s best by both of those groups. She receives a $4,000 college scholarship.

Spearfish High School senior Halle Fjelland finished second in this year’s contest and wins a $2,000 scholarship.

New Underwood High School senior Trynyty Krebsbach took third place and a $1,000 scholarship.

Hill City High School senior Mikennah Oleson finished fourth and is the winner of a $500 scholarship.

Hilgenkamp joins Janesa Bakeberg, Annelise Ewing and Kaitlyn Hemmingson of Spearfish High School, Shad Christman of Lemmon High School, St. Thomas More’s Caila Brennan and Audrey Cope, Lead-Deadwood’s Jordon Barthel, homeschool students Rae McKee of Nemo and Emma Smith of Rapid City, Gavin Brucklacher of Philip, Noah Storm and Jessica Benson from Stevens High School, Ireland Larsen and Melissa Rothe from Douglas and Katherine Kvale from Bison as winners of the Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.