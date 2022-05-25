Advertisement

Monument Health announced a major expansion in child care services

Officials at Monument Health held a press conference on Thursday to announce an all-new...
Officials at Monument Health held a press conference on Thursday to announce an all-new three-story building set to be constructed at the northwest corner of Rapid City Hospital, across from the Cancer Care Insititute.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Officials at Monument Health held a press conference on Thursday to announce an all-new three-story building set to be constructed at the northwest corner of Rapid City Hospital, across from the Cancer Care Insititute.

Kamela Johnson, Director of Children and Women Services says the project is in its early stages, but the expansion will provide a new NICU unit for babies separated by walls...instead of curtains.

Johnson states “They are completely on stage in our Nicu right now. It is a completely open bay, all the babies are there in the same space together with all the parents and they can all hear everything else that is going on, so for us to be able to provide privacy to these families to be able to go through all their emotions in a private way where we can come in and give them that compassionate care and they do not have to hear everything that is happening next door. That to me is a huge blessing and so needed for this community.”

To meet modern health standards, the cost of the project is estimated at $40 million, along with a fundraising campaign to help finance construction and equipment for the children’s center. The new building is slated to open in 2026 with groundwork starting in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
The Keystone Wye bridge officially opened to traffic just in time for the summer season.
South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will...
How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota

Latest News

Construction workers prep the ground for a housing development in Rapid Valley.
Pennington County outgrows growth plan
A vacant area near the Pride Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will soon be the location of...
Ellsworth AFB breaks ground on B-21 facility
Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering
Rapid City traffic
South Dakota ranks number 3 in traffic related fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend