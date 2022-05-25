Monument Health announced a major expansion in child care services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Officials at Monument Health held a press conference on Thursday to announce an all-new three-story building set to be constructed at the northwest corner of Rapid City Hospital, across from the Cancer Care Insititute.

Kamela Johnson, Director of Children and Women Services says the project is in its early stages, but the expansion will provide a new NICU unit for babies separated by walls...instead of curtains.

Johnson states “They are completely on stage in our Nicu right now. It is a completely open bay, all the babies are there in the same space together with all the parents and they can all hear everything else that is going on, so for us to be able to provide privacy to these families to be able to go through all their emotions in a private way where we can come in and give them that compassionate care and they do not have to hear everything that is happening next door. That to me is a huge blessing and so needed for this community.”

To meet modern health standards, the cost of the project is estimated at $40 million, along with a fundraising campaign to help finance construction and equipment for the children’s center. The new building is slated to open in 2026 with groundwork starting in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.