Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering

Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child and witness tampering. A federal judge this week sent 40-year-old Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. An additional 10 years in prison was imposed for committing the crime while he was required to register as a sex offender. Little Bird was sentenced to five years in prison for witness tampering, to be served concurrently with the other counts. In 2016, Little Bird sexually abused an 11-year-old girl. Prosecutors said prior to his trial, he contacted a number of potential witnesses in an effort to have them pressure the girl into recanting.

