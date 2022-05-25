Advertisement

Ellsworth AFB breaks ground on B-21 facility

A vacant area near the Pride Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will soon be the location of...
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews at Ellsworth Air Force Base celebrated the beginning of construction of the facility that will house the B-21 bomber. Officials say this is an important milestone in the long effort to bring the B-21 to the Black Hills.

A vacant area near the Pride Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will soon be the location of the Low Observable Restoration Facility. It’s slated to be the one of the first facilities to house operations on the incoming B-21 Bomber.

The 28th Bomb Wing hosted a celebration in the Pride Hangar with guest speakers, that was attended by Representative Dusty Johnson, as well as other state and local leaders.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson says the preparation for the B-21 is exciting. However, there’s still a lot to accomplish before the arrival of the bomber.

“We have so many people moving out to Box Elder even without the air base, but with another 3,500 military personnel coming here, we’re trying to do what we can to make sure that when they do get here, that they’re happy to be here,” Larson said.

Officials noted that the United States is the only allied country in the world that has long-range strike bombers.

Johnson says the B-21 will be a welcome addition to the Air Force, as global affairs continue to heat up.

“It’s important that we have deterrence,” Jonson said. “It’s important that we have platforms like the B-21 that can project American force across the globe at a moments notice. It’s so important that we have this tool to help make sure that the arc of history is bent toward freedom.”

Ellsworth is expected to house the B-21 by the middle of the decade.

