Advertisement

Deadwood man charged with several counts relating to child pornography

indicted on child porn charges
indicted on child porn charges(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dean Russell Schallenkamp, 60-year-old Deadwood man, is facing a several charges related to possession and distribution of child porn and visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Although Schallenkamp pleaded not guilty to the charges, authorities say that he can still face five up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Schallenkamp was federally indicted following a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and this investigation was a joint effort between the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
The Keystone Wye bridge officially opened to traffic just in time for the summer season.
South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will...
How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota

Latest News

One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City Summer Nights kicks off June 2nd with headliner, Slamabama
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Kristi Noem
With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale