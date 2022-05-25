Advertisement

Dancing to the tune of filling boots with cash, proceeds for Muscular Dystrophy

The annual Fill the Boot drive has raised as much as $62,629 in Rapid City.
Firefighters dancing on the side of the street in Rapid City for Fill the Boot Drive.
Firefighters dancing on the side of the street in Rapid City for Fill the Boot Drive.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While a fire fighter’s boots are usually a critical component in protection from heat, for the next few days they’re being used to collect cash.

Fill the Boot is back, and 100-percent of proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

”It’s good to raise money for kids,” says Zach, Rapid City Firefighter. “It’s for a good cause.”

“We love being out in the community as much as possible,” says Kassidy Marta, Rapid City Firefighter. “Dancing around,” adds Shelynd Halls, Rapid City Firefighter, with a smile. Marta goes on to say that she enjoys “saying hi to everybody we can.”

Filling boots lefts and right. “It’s getting pretty heavy,” says John Potter, Rapid City Firefighter. “I’m going to have to swap it out with somebody else.”

Tessa Jaeger, Public Information Officer with the Rapid City Fire Department, says the drive flips the script from the norm, because “a lot of time when they’re seeing a member from our community it’s on their worst day.”

Instead, it’s just a chance to say hi. Something Marta says is key, because “a wave goes a long way in our minds.”

Jaeger says it’s an interaction proving a generous community, since “we lead the Midwest with the money that we raise.”

Last year, the department raised 53-thousand dollars. In 2017, 63-thousand. Which, is a record.

However, Jaeger says, “we always strive to be more and more.” Different crews each day around the city, with a competition afoot, where “each station tries to beat the other station with the most money raised.”

Going toe-to-toe, which Donavin Neugebauer, Rapid City Firefighter, says is for a good cause. “Being able to see the community come together just makes you feel special.”

During the pandemic when crews couldn’t go out and raise money, their online drive only rose 515-dollars. Jaeger says that goes to show how much of a difference it makes when firefighters are face-to-face with the community.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
The Keystone Wye bridge officially opened to traffic just in time for the summer season.
South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will...
How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota

Latest News

South Dakota bridge
SD's most unique bridge opens
One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City Summer Nights kicks off June 2nd with headliner, Slamabama
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead
indicted on child porn charges
Deadwood man charged with several counts relating to child pornography