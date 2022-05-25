Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hear Ye! Hear Ye! If you’re still looking for something to do Memorial Day weekend or if thou art already going to be in the Northern Hills, a world of adventure and fun awaits at the Black Hills Renaissance Festival in Lead.

The two-day event takes people back in time, far past the wild west days of Lead and Deadwood, and into a world of history and fantasy.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.