Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hear Ye! Hear Ye! If you’re still looking for something to do Memorial Day weekend or if thou art already going to be in the Northern Hills, a world of adventure and fun awaits at the Black Hills Renaissance Festival in Lead.

The two-day event takes people back in time, far past the wild west days of Lead and Deadwood, and into a world of history and fantasy.

