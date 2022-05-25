Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
The Keystone Wye bridge officially opened to traffic just in time for the summer season.
South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will...
How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota

Latest News

The Texas school shooting is triggering worry and fear in children.
How to talk to children about tragic news
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief: COVID, mail mix-up delayed action on baby formula
One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City Summer Nights kicks off June 2nd with headliner, Slamabama
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead
Black Hills Renaissance Festival bringing fantasy and history together in Lead