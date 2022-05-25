28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegal possession of drugs and firearms according to a Department of Justice press-release.

28-year-old Jquann Jackson was previously convicted for distributing cocaine in July, 2021. In the same year, during a search at Jackson’s place law enforcement officers found a long rifle caliber, a semi-automatic rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol. DOJ officials say that Jackson was a previously convicted felon and was prohibited from having firearms.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.