28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms

A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegal possession of drugs and firearms according to a Department of Justice press-release.

28-year-old Jquann Jackson was previously convicted for distributing cocaine in July, 2021. In the same year, during a search at Jackson’s place law enforcement officers found a long rifle caliber, a semi-automatic rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol. DOJ officials say that Jackson was a previously convicted felon and was prohibited from having firearms.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department.

