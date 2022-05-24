Stevens High School celebrates their music commits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On May 23, students at Stevens High School were recognized for their commitment to continue music at the collegiate level. This is the first time that Stevens has held this type of event for musicians in high school. The 26 graduating seniors are headed to schools across South Dakota and the United States.

The music department includes a band, choir, and orchestra. A faculty member at the high school said they hope the students get recognition beyond their group of family and friends. Students from Stevens have gone to prestigious schools for many years, and this is the first-time students are formally recognized for their commitment. George Dragoo, a band instructor at Stevens High School, adds that they hope this inspires the younger students to pursue music at the college level, “Hopefully it’ll show them that they can carry on with music after high school. That they see that they can get scholarship money, even if they aren’t majoring in music, but they have an opportunity to take everything they’ve learned and just take the next step and keep going, even beyond college. It will inspire the younger students to see that next step.”

Preparing and inspiring students is what teachers at Stevens High School do best according to a student at the high school. The arts opened a whole new door for one student, and they used that to their advantage to advance the choir at their college.

“They all have a passion for the arts themselves and seeing how they turned their love for art into a career was really exciting. Getting to meet new people and other students who were passionate about it as well and who fostered my love for it was really great,” said Deirdre Martin, a graduating senior who will be attending the University of Northern Colorado in the fall.

The students who committed at the college level for band include:

Hayden Bentz, Sophie Bernhard, Sam Blackett, Dylan Blair, Nathan Davis, Brady Dressler, Rae Hanzlik, Connor Knigge, Ethan Palmreuter, David Robbins, Kristoffer Short (Band and Choir), Maddie Sliper, Tae Swanson, Nick Tilles.

Choir students that will be moving on to the collegiate level include:

Kaci Kirschenman, Deirdre Martin (Choir and Orchestra), Ella Monroe, Emma Thurness, Noah Westergaard.

Four students will be participating in their college’s orchestra, they include:

Morgan Boll, Levi Busching, Chloe van Heuveln, Carter Schmitz.

