Somewhat Milder Today; Much Warmer by Week’s End

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be a tad milder today with highs in the 60s in many areas this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible over the Black Hills and in northeast Wyoming this afternoon.

A significant warming trend can be expected tomorrow through Friday as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Friday will be the warmest day so far this year with highs in the 80s and 90s.

A strong western trough will bring stormy and unsettled weather this Memorial Day Weekend. Showers and storms, some strong and cooler temperatures can be expected.

