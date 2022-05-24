Somewhat Milder Today; Much Warmer by Week’s End

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be a tad milder today with highs in the 60s in many areas this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible over the Black Hills and in northeast Wyoming this afternoon.

A significant warming trend can be expected tomorrow through Friday as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Friday will be the warmest day so far this year with highs in the 80s and 90s.

A strong western trough will bring stormy and unsettled weather this Memorial Day Weekend. Showers and storms, some strong and cooler temperatures can be expected.

