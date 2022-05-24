Advertisement

Pine Ridge man found guilty in shooting that caused paralysis

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
A Pine Ridge man found guilty(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Pine Ridge man, accused in a shooting that left the victim partially paralyzed, has been found guilty of eight federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaac Roubideaux was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and six other charges. Roubideaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in December. The assault and firearms charges relate to Roubideaux shooting another man in the back on Nov. 18, 2021, resulting in the victim suffering permanent paralysis below his waistline. The defendant was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
Sky Ridge Housing development under construction in Spearfish, SD.
Sky Ridge workforce housing program adjusted to 2022 standards
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt

Latest News

Native American on US flag
Lower Brule Tribe sues Lyman County over a redistricting plan
South Dakota tourism marketing
Four out-state agencies to promote tourism in South Dakota
Border Paws Dog Rescue is helping man’s best friend find their forever home
Border Paws Dog Rescue is helping man’s best friend find their forever home
w
Rapid City Pools Opening