Bison girls, Wall boys win Region 6B Golf Titles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Bison girls won the Region 6B golf tournament at Hart Ranch on Monday. The Cardinals Allison Kahler shot an 83 to finish first individually. On the boys side Wall claimed the team championship at the Elks Course. Mcintosh’s Wyatt Larson fired a nice score of 77 to win the individual title.

