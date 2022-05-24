Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
Sky Ridge Housing development under construction in Spearfish, SD.
Sky Ridge workforce housing program adjusted to 2022 standards
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt

Latest News

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts
South Dakota tourism marketing
Four out-state agencies to promote tourism in South Dakota
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted
In comments after a one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said the...
Biden: Leaders navigating ‘dark hour’ after Ukraine invasion
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting