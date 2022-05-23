Scattered Showers Today; Warm and Dry by Week’s End

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see clouds with widely scattered showers and thundershowers today as an upper level trough moves overhead. Additional isolated thundershowers are possible Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal.

A warming and drying trend can be expected Wednesday through Friday. Widespread 80s are likely Thursday and Friday, with 90s in the Badlands.

A western trough will bring cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Of note: the 30-Day outlook for June calls for warmer than normal than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions. Even worse news: the summer outlook (June-August) calls for the same. The already dangerously dry conditions will worsen as we head into the summer months.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.