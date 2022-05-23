Advertisement

Scattered Showers Today; Warm and Dry by Week’s End

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see clouds with widely scattered showers and thundershowers today as an upper level trough moves overhead. Additional isolated thundershowers are possible Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal.

A warming and drying trend can be expected Wednesday through Friday. Widespread 80s are likely Thursday and Friday, with 90s in the Badlands.

A western trough will bring cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Of note: the 30-Day outlook for June calls for warmer than normal than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions. Even worse news: the summer outlook (June-August) calls for the same. The already dangerously dry conditions will worsen as we head into the summer months.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

Latest News

80s by the end of the week
Nicer Weather By the End of the Week
Lows could be in the 20s
Another Cold Night Tonight, but Warmer By the Middle of Next Week
Temps below freezing
More Cold Weather Tomorrow
Rapid City forecast
Freeze Warning Tonight!