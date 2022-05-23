Advertisement

Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

Copyright 2022 WAFB/WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

The Rapid City Stevens High School banner at the music department's senior celebration.
Stevens High School celebrates their music commits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
NY attorney general subpoena’s Trump’s longtime assistant
An outdoor pool in Rapid City that is being prepped for the summer.
Put your flippers on, the Rapid City pools are opening
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
Virginia based corporation behind Ravnsborg impeachment calls