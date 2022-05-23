Nice Weather the Next Couple of Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain we are seeing across our area will continue for the next several hours. It will really start to break up about an hour before sunset. Overnight and tomorrow we will be mostly dry with a small chance of showers in the Black Hills tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s, but highs tomorrow will be more comfortable with upper 50s and lower 60s expected. Very nice weather is expected the rest of the work week with 70s on Thursday and 80s on Friday. By the time we get to the weekend, rainfall is in the forecast with slightly cooler temperatures on Memorial Day.

