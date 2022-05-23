Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 57-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 18, three miles east of Edgemont.

The man’s name, as well as the names of five other people involved in the crash, has not been released.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pickup hit a Toyota Tundra pickup from behind, sending it into the oncoming traffic where it was then hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup. The Tundra pickup driver had slowed to make a left turn onto Red Canyon Road when he was hit.

The Tundra driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Three of four people in the Silverado had serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Sierra had minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

