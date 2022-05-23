Advertisement

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont

(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 57-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 18, three miles east of Edgemont.

The man’s name, as well as the names of five other people involved in the crash, has not been released.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pickup hit a Toyota Tundra pickup from behind, sending it into the oncoming traffic where it was then hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup. The Tundra pickup driver had slowed to make a left turn onto Red Canyon Road when he was hit.

The Tundra driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Three of four people in the Silverado had serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Sierra had minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire

Latest News

Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
A blue graduation cap, beaded with a feather attached.
For many high schools it’s graduation weekend
A typical "rock on" sign, attached to a record labeled "Metal"
For some a guitar and for some a kazoo, it’s National Buy an Instrument Day
dog
Dexter, The Goodest Boy in the Fire Department