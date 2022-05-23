Gamblers were cool to Deadwood in April

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood’s April 2022 gaming handle, the amount of money gamblers wager, was down 13 percent when compared to April 2021.

According to a release from the Deadwood Gaming Association, the biggest dip was with slot machines. That handle was down 13.73 percent, with almost $95 million wagered.

“Deadwood gaming numbers were impacted by severe weekend winter weather in April,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Table games (accounting for just over $6 million wagered) was down 7 percent; and sports betting was an anemic $368,517 in wagers. This, the association said, is the lowest monthly total since sports betting began in September.

