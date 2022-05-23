Advertisement

Gamblers were cool to Deadwood in April

Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie
Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood’s April 2022 gaming handle, the amount of money gamblers wager, was down 13 percent when compared to April 2021.

According to a release from the Deadwood Gaming Association, the biggest dip was with slot machines. That handle was down 13.73 percent, with almost $95 million wagered.

“Deadwood gaming numbers were impacted by severe weekend winter weather in April,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Table games (accounting for just over $6 million wagered) was down 7 percent; and sports betting was an anemic $368,517 in wagers. This, the association said, is the lowest monthly total since sports betting began in September.

You can see April gaming statistics at this link.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire

Latest News

This pair of yaks was found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.
What the yak is that?
This pair of yaks was found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.
Who knew PCSO had a yak herder?
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events
Crazy Horse Memorial kicks off summer with upcoming weekend full of events