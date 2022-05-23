Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Super Simple Green Onion Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have some leftover or extra green onions? Put them to good use in this very easy, flavorful dip!

In a food processor, combine an 8oz package of cream cheese that you brought to room temperature along with a cup of sour cream. Pulse until combined. Then add 2 cups of sliced green onions, 2 teaspoons of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of parsley flakes and 1/2 teaspoon white vinegar. Pulse until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with regular potato chips or crudité.

