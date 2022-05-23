Advertisement

Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday, May 23, 2022, concluded.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its report released Monday that Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal level for driving when he was struck April 9.

The 24-year-old former Ohio State star had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale about dawn. He told a companion he was going to find a gas station.

The dump truck driver told investigators Haskins stepped in front of him as he traveled in the center lane.

The Associated Press reports Haskins also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The autopsy report does not say why Haskins had it in his system.

