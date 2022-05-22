Advertisement

Nicer Weather By the End of the Week

80s by the end of the week
80s by the end of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are expected to see some scattered showers over the next couple of hours, but nothing heavy. Tonight and especially tomorrow morning we will see moderate to heavy rain for areas south and east of Rapid City. This will continue through the morning tomorrow and then in the afternoon we are going to see scattered showers across our entire area. That will mostly dry up by tomorrow night. Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with light showers. Temperatures will remain constant the next couple of days with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but then much warmer weather by the end of the week with highs in the 80s on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

Lows could be in the 20s
Another Cold Night Tonight, but Warmer By the Middle of Next Week
Temps below freezing
More Cold Weather Tomorrow
Rapid City forecast
Freeze Warning Tonight!
Nicer by next week
Cold & Rainy to Start the Weekend