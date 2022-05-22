Advertisement

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from ‘SNL’

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who joined the "Saturday Night Live" cast in 2012, are among...
Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, who joined the "Saturday Night Live" cast in 2012, are among four cast members leaving the sketch show after its 47th season finale.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday’s 47th season finale.

Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

The departures represent one of the biggest cast shake-ups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons.

McKinnon, 38, won two Emmys and was nominated for nine in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Her comic chops with characters like alien abductee Miss Rafferty frequently drove castmates and guest hosts to lose it live on air.

McKinnon opened the show with an out-of-this-world skit, and said her final goodbyes on “Earth.”

“I love ya, thanks for letting me stay awhile. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” she said to open the show.

The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. His own outsize personality often outshone the characters he played. His comic commentaries as himself on “Weekend Update” were often his most viral bits. And he was as well-known for his life offscreen — dating Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian — as on.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said during the show. “I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lauren for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you.”

Bryant, 35, joined the cast at the same time as McKinnon and has been a constant in sketches ever since, getting four Emmy nominations of her own.

Mooney, 37, appeared in nine seasons starting in 2013.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Appeals court rules that a sex crime conviction doesn't need a real victim.
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 providing sensory-friendly movie going this summer
Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 providing sensory-friendly movie going this summer

Latest News

Title 42 is a public health provision that denies migrants a chance to request asylum on...
Judge blocks plan to lift Title 42 immigration policy
Two people are dead and dozens more injured after a rare tornado hit a small northern Michigan...
Michigan town cleans up from tornado that killed 2
As he worked to strengthen relations with South Korea, Biden signed key legislation to help...
War in Ukraine looms over Biden's trip to Asia
President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a...
Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10B US investment