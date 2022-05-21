Advertisement

Early Voting finishes 1st in Preakness without Derby winner

Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Early Voting crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, which was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Early Voter went off at 5-1.

Favorite Epicenter made a hard charge up the rail to finish second.

But Jose Ortiz guided Early Voting inside before the finish line well ahead of Epicenter, who was also second in the Derby.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Appeals court rules that a sex crime conviction doesn't need a real victim.
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting
Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 providing sensory-friendly movie going this summer
Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 providing sensory-friendly movie going this summer
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Latest News

A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado
The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver...
Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a...
Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’