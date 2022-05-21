Advertisement

Decision is reached in Expedition League lawsuit

Sasquatch will be allowed to start season next week
5-20 sasquatch
By Jack Caudill
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With a court ruling today ... the Spearfish Sasquatch is clear to open their season on Tuesday in Dickinson

That start was in limbo after the Sasquatch’s old league ... the Expedition League ... filed a lawsuit against the Saquatch and other teams moving to the Independence League.

The suit was seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction ... claiming the teams moving to the new league violated the non-compete clauses in their contracts ... and was also seeking damages.

Seventh Circuit Judge Stacy Wickre (WICK-ree) denied those motions ... saying the non-competes were not valid.

Judge Wick-ree says those agreements are a material restraint of trade.

Sasquatch owner and general manager manager Eric Schmidt said they were confident the law was pretty clear in the case ... but says it’s a relief to have it over.

The Sasquatch home opener is set for a week from today ... also against the Badlands Big Sticks.

