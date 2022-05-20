Advertisement

Running for a cause: How law enforcement are showing support for The Special Olympics

Taking a run for a good cause ...that is what local Law Enforcement and Special Olympics...
Taking a run for a good cause ...that is what local Law Enforcement and Special Olympics athletes did in Rapid City on Thursday with the 41st annual Torch run ... starting with the proclamation ceremony.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Taking a run for a good cause ...that is what local Law Enforcement and Special Olympics athletes did in Rapid City on Thursday with the 41st annual Torch run ... starting with the proclamation ceremony.

The torch run is a tradition dating back to 1981 ... when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyan conceived it as a way to involve local law enforcement personnel in the community while supporting the Special Olympics.

Since then, law enforcement has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and Sargeant Joe Carlson with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the special Olympics changed his kid’s life.

He states “So, he used to, and he still does have aversion to loud noises and maybe just large groups of people, but you get him in a group with other athletes and there’s not a noise or group that bothers him there. He makes friends with everybody, and he mimics all of his friends and so when we go home, he has to act like friends that he mimics. I really try and hope that he picks up the good stuff.”

Ten law enforcement core runners and one athlete runner will deliver the “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 State Summer Games

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

Latest News

Black Hills State University - Rapid City, the site of the new West River Area Health Education...
Monument health contributes $2 million to new West River Area Health Education Center
Pennington County teams up with agencies across the county to promote the national Click it or...
Law Officials campaigning to keep driver safe with Click it or Ticket
The Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit under construction.
Monument Health donates $1 million for Crisis Stabilization Unit
2021 Annual South Dakota Tourism Report
Tourism numbers continue to climb sky high, South Dakota 2021 Annual Tourism Report