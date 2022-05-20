Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, dialed 911...
911 dispatcher during Buffalo mass shooting said not to whisper, store worker says
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: Important to secure supply chain
Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department...
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse