A new judge in Pennington County

Rapid City resident Janki V. Sharma has been appointed for the seventh judicial circuit.
Janki A. Sharma becomes a new judge in Pennington County
Janki A. Sharma becomes a new judge in Pennington County(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has approved the appointment of Janki V. Sharma as a new full-time magistrate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

According to a press release, Sharma has been employed with the Pennington County Public Defender’s Office since 2017.

“I am so honored to receive this appointment and I am looking forward to serving the people of the Seventh Judicial Circuit as a Magistrate Judge,” says Sharma.

Ms. Sharma was born and raised in India and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she received her two degrees: Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Management from the Doane University. In 2016, she received her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

