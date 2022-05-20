Advertisement

More Cold Weather Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will clear out by sunset, but then we will see more scattered showers across our area throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight are going to be very cold with most of our area dropping below freezing. Some places could see lows as cold as 25°. High temperatures tomorrow will not be much better than today with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Lower 60s are expected by Sunday, but then by the middle and end of next week we will see much warmer temperatures with highs potentially in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Freeze Warning Tonight!
Nicer by next week
Cold & Rainy to Start the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Windy and Much Cooler Today with a Few Showers
Windy with cooler air and moisture into the weekend