More Cold Weather Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will clear out by sunset, but then we will see more scattered showers across our area throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight are going to be very cold with most of our area dropping below freezing. Some places could see lows as cold as 25°. High temperatures tomorrow will not be much better than today with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Lower 60s are expected by Sunday, but then by the middle and end of next week we will see much warmer temperatures with highs potentially in the lower 80s.

