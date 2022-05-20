Advertisement

Monument Health donates $1 million for Crisis Stabilization Unit

The Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit under construction.
The Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit under construction.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is contributing $1 million over four years to the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The stabilization unit is a project of the West River Behavioral Health Alliance. The alliance was formed because of the critical need for mental health care in the area. As a result, Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health, Pennington Country, the city of Rapid City, and eight other organizations are working together on the nearly $10 million project.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit focuses on inpatient care, with 8 spots for 24-hour stays, and 16 beds for stays up to 5 days, enough time to recover from the crisis and be treated regularly on an outpatient basis.

“So, if you think about it, it’s a public-private entity and we’ve all come together to make this happen and frankly I think we’ll see more of this in the future. We have to collaborate,” said Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Monument Health.

Completion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and serve 10 surrounding counties in Western South Dakota.

