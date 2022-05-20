Law Officials campaigning to keep driver safe with Click it or Ticket

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As the summer approaches ... motorists will start to notice higher volumes of traffic ... including more law enforcement.

Pennington County teams up with agencies across the county to promote the national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign as a way to encourage safe driving.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show more than ten thousand unbuckled passengers died in crashes in 2020.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says motorists should always be mindful before getting behind the wheel ... because it may save a life.

He states “We always encourage seatbelt use. We have found that it really really does impact the severity of injuries whenever you are involved in a motor vehicle crash. No one expects to be involved in a motor vehicle crash, so you will need to do it beforehand because you are not going to have time when it happens

As of now ... motorists can get a ticket for failing to use a seat belt ... but it is considered a secondary traffic enforcement.

A driver would have to be pulled over for another offense ... such as failing to stop at a stop light or excessive speeding ... before getting ticketed for failure to use a seat belt.

The Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23rd through June 5th.

