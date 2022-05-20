HealthWatch-Women’s Health Awareness Month

Regular visits to your doctor can be key to keeping you healthy in the long term. This month is dedicated to the special needs of women. Doctor Tracy Davies from Monument Health takes a look in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“May is Women’s Health Awareness Month - taking care of your health is a lifelong process that includes regular preventative screenings. It’s important to keep up with screenings, but it all starts with understanding your personal health risks and the tests recommended at your stage in life. An annual visit to your physician is an important first step in managing your health. They can help you keep track of your recommended screenings and immunizations, but more importantly, give you peace of mind that your health is in expert hands. The screenings you need are specific to you and your health journey. Your physician will take many factors into account, including your age, weight, prior health concerns and family history. Your health risks in your 20s can range from STDs, to cervical cancer, mood disorders, obesity and high cholesterol. However, a woman in her 40s may be more at risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure or breast cancer. Your physician can recognize slight changes over time, and use that information to help you make informed decisions. Having a relationship with a physician that includes routine testing can help you catch issues early on. I’m Doctor Tracy Davies with HealthWatch.”