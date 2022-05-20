Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 providing sensory-friendly movie going this summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost summer, and with it comes the season of blockbuster movie releases.

Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 has you and your family covered with their summer vacation movie series.

But for some viewers, the theater experience can be overwhelming. So the theater is making sure no one is excluded from the movie-going experience by offering sensory friendly movies.

https://rapidcity.gtcinemas.com/

