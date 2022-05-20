Advertisement

Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother

An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.(NCMEC)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Brixton Sisk. He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said around 2:40 p.m., a woman, later identified as Danielle Banzet, entered Rosehill Elementary School’s daycare posing as a social worker. She gained access to Sisk and exited the school.

Banzet has been described as a 31-year-old woman who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long red and white dress with glasses and has long blond hair, however, it was dyed after her driver’s license picture was taken.

The pair was seen entering a black Suburban with an unknown male driver leaving the school. The vehicle had a paper 30-day tag. Authorities reported just after 7 p.m. that the group had switched to a gray 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate number 461NWF.

Banzet has been identified as Sisk’s mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.

Before the abduction, Banzet had been accused of threats of violence which indicate Sisk is in immediate danger.

Sisk was last seen at the school located at 409 E School St. in Rose Hill.

If anyone sees Sisk or Banzet, or the suspect’s vehicle, they should call 911 or the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

Latest News

Black Hills State University - Rapid City, the site of the new West River Area Health Education...
Monument health contributes $2 million to new West River Area Health Education Center
Taking a run for a good cause ...that is what local Law Enforcement and Special Olympics...
Running for a cause: How law enforcement are showing support for The Special Olympics
The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox...
‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak
Pennington County teams up with agencies across the county to promote the national Click it or...
Law Officials campaigning to keep driver safe with Click it or Ticket