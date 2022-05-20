Advertisement

1972 Flood exhibit opens at Journey Museum

The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a...
The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a map of the area impacted by the flood.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first of many commemorations to remember the devastating Black Hills Flood of 1972 opened Friday.

The Journey Museum unveiled its special exhibit on the flood Friday.

Journey executive director Troy Kilpatrick says although the event was tragic, it brought out resiliency in many Black Hills residents, and he hopes young people can learn from that.

”I hope that our younger generations would understand that the generations before them used a tragedy as motivation to build an even better community, and I think that’s an important message that we want to deliver during the 50th.”

Kilpatrick says the exhibit will be open through the fall.

