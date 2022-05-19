Advertisement

Windy with cooler air and moisture into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight with a few showers in north central South Dakota. It’ll be mild for much of the night, but cooler air will move in from the northwest into the morning hours and spread southeastward through the day.

Temperatures will be falling through the afternoon for much of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers passing through. It’ll be windy with gusts to 45 mph in town, but up to 55 mph out on the plains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rain and snow showers linger into Friday, along with the wind. Highs will be in the 40s for many. Saturday will have more rain and snow showers, with temperatures staying below normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy as temperatures return to near 60° across the area. Showers are possible Monday.

Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday will be in the 70s with some 80s possible Thursday and Friday!

