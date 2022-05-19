Advertisement

Turning Windy and Much Cooler Today with a Few Showers

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and much cooler air to the region today. Some rain showers are likely behind the front, but most of that will be from the Black Hills on west into Wyoming.

As colder air moves in tonight, snow will mix with the rain in the Hills and Wyoming. A small accumulation can be expected in the higher elevation areas. Precipitation for Rapid City and the plains east of the hills will be minimal from this system.

Frost and freeze conditions can be expected the next few mornings, with the frostiest morning being Sunday. Protect tender vegetation, bring the house plants in and put off any new gardening until next week.

