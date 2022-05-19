Advertisement

Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.(Harrison Township Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – A firefighter was killed when he stopped to assist a driver on the side of the road who appeared to need help, police said.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping and rendering aid,” the Harrison Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore pulled over his Ford Escape to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas.

Investigators say Moore asked a local resident for help before going back to his vehicle that was partially parked in the road.

Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to help Moore. Jacob McClanahan, a firefighter who was driving in the area, also stopped to assist.

According to police, Moore had a small knife that Holly asked him to put back in the car. As he did, investigators say Moore quickly turned around with a shotgun and fired at the officer.

Holly returned fire, and Moore fired the shotgun again, hitting McClanahan with a bullet before being shot by Holly.

Both McClanahan and Moore were killed in the gunfire.

Investigators say it is unclear why Moore opened fire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
WATCH: Perp walk for Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete, killing it
Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Report: Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack
FILE PHOTO - The exterior of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is shown in Memphis, Tennessee.
Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better
Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall
FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold