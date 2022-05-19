Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter got special treatment

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) -South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

