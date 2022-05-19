Advertisement

Despite initial concerns over material shortages, Rapid City construction projects remain mostly on time

Many projects impacting traffic remain ahead of schedule, or on time.
Rapid City Construction
Rapid City Construction
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a couple of months ago in March that many construction projects began around Rapid City.

Concerns of supply chain issues made for worry as to whether or not things would be completed on time.

However, Roger Hall, Interim Rapid City Engineer and Construction Group Coordinator, says those issues have since been mostly alleviated.

He mentions the big projects around town like off of 5th Street and Saint Cloud Street, as well as 5th Street and Stumer Road.

The Saint Cloud project will build a new road called Saint Paul Street, and has bled onto 5th Street. Hall says workers are on a strict timeline and won’t be there any longer than a month.

He says panels are being replaced off of 5th Street near Stumer Road, where concrete is being laid on a daily basis and changing traffic conditions. Due to the random conditions at times, Hall says he, “want[s] to thank the traveling public down there. They’ve been really patient with us, and we’ve done our best to reduce the inconvenience. We can’t eliminate it, but we really try to reduce it as much as possible.”

Hall says that project is expected to be completed before the Fourth of July.

He also mentioned the project that closed Saint Patrick and Highway 44, which crews completed three weeks in advance due to being able to work quickly on the closed road.

