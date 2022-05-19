Advertisement

Cold & Rainy to Start the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered light rain and snow will clear out in the late evening, but then more light rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day tomorrow. That looks to also continue on Saturday. Temperatures will be well below average tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow night we have a freeze watch in effect for temperatures potentially dropping below freezing. We also have another wind advisory in effect tomorrow for gusts up to 55 mph. We will start to see slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday and then much nicer weather by the middle of next week.

